Left Menu

JSW Energy's Profit Surge: The Power of Renewables and Strategic Acquisitions

JSW Energy reported a 42% increase in net profit to Rs 743 crore for the June quarter, driven by renewable capacity additions and strategic contributions from O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant. Revenue rose by 78%, with net electricity generation climbing 71% due to organic and acquired capacity enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:42 IST
JSW Energy's Profit Surge: The Power of Renewables and Strategic Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy has seen a significant surge in profits, posting a 42% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 743 crore for the June quarter. This growth is attributed to expansions in renewable energy capacity and strategic contributions from entities like O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant.

The company's revenue witnessed a substantial boost, rising by 78% to Rs 5,411 crore year-on-year, propelled by organic capacity additions and key inputs from Mahanadi and O2 Power. Notably, strategic acquisitions such as the Mahanadi plant contributed significantly to this growth, adding Rs 867 crore to EBITDA.

JSW Energy's net electricity generation soared 71% year-on-year to 13.5 billion units. The company emphasized the increase was fueled by organic renewable energy additions, Mahanadi and O2 Power's contributions, and higher generation from Vijayanagar's long-term tie-up. The firm is also expanding its footprint with ongoing and upcoming projects, pushing its installed capacity to 12.8 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025