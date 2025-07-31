JSW Energy's Profit Surge: The Power of Renewables and Strategic Acquisitions

JSW Energy has seen a significant surge in profits, posting a 42% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 743 crore for the June quarter. This growth is attributed to expansions in renewable energy capacity and strategic contributions from entities like O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant.

The company's revenue witnessed a substantial boost, rising by 78% to Rs 5,411 crore year-on-year, propelled by organic capacity additions and key inputs from Mahanadi and O2 Power. Notably, strategic acquisitions such as the Mahanadi plant contributed significantly to this growth, adding Rs 867 crore to EBITDA.

JSW Energy's net electricity generation soared 71% year-on-year to 13.5 billion units. The company emphasized the increase was fueled by organic renewable energy additions, Mahanadi and O2 Power's contributions, and higher generation from Vijayanagar's long-term tie-up. The firm is also expanding its footprint with ongoing and upcoming projects, pushing its installed capacity to 12.8 GW.

