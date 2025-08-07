Left Menu

OPEC Monitors Global Oil Trends Amid U.S.-Russia Tensions

Kuwait's oil minister, Tariq Al-Roumi, notes OPEC's vigilant eye on global oil trends, particularly U.S. President Trump's comments on Russian oil. Despite a healthy market, there are uncertainties due to ongoing U.S.-Russia tensions. Kuwait continues to meet its OPEC quota while preparing to boost production capacity if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:53 IST
OPEC Monitors Global Oil Trends Amid U.S.-Russia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kuwait's oil ministry is keeping a close watch on global oil supply and demand dynamics, particularly in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Russian oil. OPEC, under the guidance of Kuwait's oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi, is monitoring these trends keenly.

Al-Roumi anticipates that oil prices will remain below $72 per barrel, even as the market maintains a stable growth pace. This follows a slight dip in oil prices after President Trump's mention of progress with Russia, raising questions about further U.S. sanctions.

As the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah has reiterated the country's commitment to OPEC's production quota and its preparedness to expand output if necessary. Amidst these developments, OPEC+ has agreed to increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025