Trump Demands Intel CEO's Resignation Over China Ties

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate resignation of Intel's newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing potential conflicts of interest with Chinese companies.

Trump's call came through a post on his Truth Social platform, criticizing Tan's affiliations with Chinese firms. The former president asserted that Tan is 'highly conflicted' and implied that his resignation is the only viable resolution to the issue.

The controversy surrounding Tan's alleged ties to China has sparked a broader debate about corporate governance and global business relations amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)