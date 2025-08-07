Left Menu

Trump Demands Intel CEO's Resignation Over China Ties

Former President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing concerns over Tan's alleged conflicts of interest due to his ties to Chinese firms. Trump made this demand via a post on Truth Social, stating there is no other solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST
In a bold move, former President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate resignation of Intel's newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing potential conflicts of interest with Chinese companies.

Trump's call came through a post on his Truth Social platform, criticizing Tan's affiliations with Chinese firms. The former president asserted that Tan is 'highly conflicted' and implied that his resignation is the only viable resolution to the issue.

The controversy surrounding Tan's alleged ties to China has sparked a broader debate about corporate governance and global business relations amid rising geopolitical tensions.

