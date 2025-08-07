Trump Demands Intel CEO's Resignation Over China Ties
Former President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing concerns over Tan's alleged conflicts of interest due to his ties to Chinese firms. Trump made this demand via a post on Truth Social, stating there is no other solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST
In a bold move, former President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate resignation of Intel's newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing potential conflicts of interest with Chinese companies.
Trump's call came through a post on his Truth Social platform, criticizing Tan's affiliations with Chinese firms. The former president asserted that Tan is 'highly conflicted' and implied that his resignation is the only viable resolution to the issue.
The controversy surrounding Tan's alleged ties to China has sparked a broader debate about corporate governance and global business relations amid rising geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cassava Technologies CEO Hardy Pemhiwa Named Among World’s Top 50 Tech Leaders
U.S. House Targets Leading Bank CEOs in China IPO Inquiry
A R Rahman Teams Up with OpenAI CEO for 'Secret Mountain' AI Music Project
India Encourages Electronics Collaboration with Chinese Firms
Nayara Energy Appoints New CEO Amid EU Sanctions