Global Equities Soar Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Earnings Boost

Global equities rose as hopes for a Ukraine ceasefire, strong earnings, and expected U.S. rate cuts improved market sentiment. Despite new tariffs from the U.S., strong performances from Japan, Europe, and Taiwan led the rally. Analysts warn of overvaluations and trade uncertainties amid rising indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, global equities experienced an upswing, with Japanese shares reaching record highs fueled by optimistic earnings reports, anticipated U.S. rate cuts, and a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, markets responded positively, particularly in Japan, Europe, and Taiwan. Analysts like Eddie Kennedy from Marlborough note the market's resilience.

While strong gains were observed, market watchers warn of potential downside risks due to stretched valuations and continuous trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

