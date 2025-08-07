Global Equities Soar Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Earnings Boost
Global equities rose as hopes for a Ukraine ceasefire, strong earnings, and expected U.S. rate cuts improved market sentiment. Despite new tariffs from the U.S., strong performances from Japan, Europe, and Taiwan led the rally. Analysts warn of overvaluations and trade uncertainties amid rising indices.
On Thursday, global equities experienced an upswing, with Japanese shares reaching record highs fueled by optimistic earnings reports, anticipated U.S. rate cuts, and a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, markets responded positively, particularly in Japan, Europe, and Taiwan. Analysts like Eddie Kennedy from Marlborough note the market's resilience.
While strong gains were observed, market watchers warn of potential downside risks due to stretched valuations and continuous trade uncertainties.
