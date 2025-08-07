Global Equities Soar Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Earnings Boost

On Thursday, global equities experienced an upswing, with Japanese shares reaching record highs fueled by optimistic earnings reports, anticipated U.S. rate cuts, and a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, markets responded positively, particularly in Japan, Europe, and Taiwan. Analysts like Eddie Kennedy from Marlborough note the market's resilience.

While strong gains were observed, market watchers warn of potential downside risks due to stretched valuations and continuous trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)