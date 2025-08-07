India Stands Firm: PM Modi Defends Farmers Amid US Trade Tensions

In a firm assertion of India's principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reassured the nation of his commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Naresh Gujral, lauded Modi's stance, emphasizing the need for political solidarity to support India's independent foreign policy.

Tensions mounted as the United States increased tariffs on Indian goods by 25 percent, challenging India's trading stance. However, PM Modi's response was resolute, prioritizing national interests and affirming a no-compromise approach concerning India's agricultural sector.

The imposition of higher tariffs under the Trump administration has stirred discussions on trade negotiations, where the US sought greater access to India's agricultural markets. Despite these pressures, India remains steadfast in protecting its farmers, with experts and farmers echoing Modi's message that national welfare precedes external demands.

