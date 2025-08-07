India Stands Firm: PM Modi Defends Farmers Amid US Trade Tensions
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader praises PM Modi's firm stance on protecting farmers' interests against US tariffs, urging political support for India's independent foreign policy. Amid rising trade tensions and tariff hikes, Modi assures unwavering commitment to farmers, prioritizing their welfare above international pressures.
- Country:
- India
In a firm assertion of India's principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reassured the nation of his commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Naresh Gujral, lauded Modi's stance, emphasizing the need for political solidarity to support India's independent foreign policy.
Tensions mounted as the United States increased tariffs on Indian goods by 25 percent, challenging India's trading stance. However, PM Modi's response was resolute, prioritizing national interests and affirming a no-compromise approach concerning India's agricultural sector.
The imposition of higher tariffs under the Trump administration has stirred discussions on trade negotiations, where the US sought greater access to India's agricultural markets. Despite these pressures, India remains steadfast in protecting its farmers, with experts and farmers echoing Modi's message that national welfare precedes external demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Euro Zone Yields Amid Japan-US Trade Deal
Modi govt 'destroyed' our foreign policy, no country supported us: Rahul Gandhi on India's outreach post-Operation Sindoor.
Japan-US Trade Talks: Currency Controversy Omitted
EU and US Trade Negotiations: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Australia Loosens Beef Import Curbs Amidst US Trade Talks