Left Menu

Mysterious Trader's Bold Bet on Maduro's Ouster Pays Off

An unidentified trader made significant profits from betting on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's removal. The trader's position on Polymarket soared after the news of a U.S. military operation. The incident draws attention to potential insider trading, especially as the trader bought contracts predicting U.S. action in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:57 IST
Mysterious Trader's Bold Bet on Maduro's Ouster Pays Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unidentified trader has remarkably profited from speculating on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ousting. Using the Polymarket platform, the anonymous individual positioned themselves for unexpected gains after a U.S. military operation targeting Maduro came to light.

The strategic transactions, with initial investments valuing $34,000, climbed significantly in worth after the weekend operation. This development sent major stock indexes and oil prices upwards while Maduro's capture saw notable increases in Venezuelan government-related bonds by nearly 30%.

The move has prompted some U.S. legislators to scrutinize insider trading rules, as questions arise regarding non-public information access. Democratic congressman Ritchie Torres aims to propose a bill restricting prediction market bets by federal officials. Meanwhile, Polymarket faces renewed examination on insider trading issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026