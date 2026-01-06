Mysterious Trader's Bold Bet on Maduro's Ouster Pays Off

An unidentified trader has remarkably profited from speculating on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ousting. Using the Polymarket platform, the anonymous individual positioned themselves for unexpected gains after a U.S. military operation targeting Maduro came to light.

The strategic transactions, with initial investments valuing $34,000, climbed significantly in worth after the weekend operation. This development sent major stock indexes and oil prices upwards while Maduro's capture saw notable increases in Venezuelan government-related bonds by nearly 30%.

The move has prompted some U.S. legislators to scrutinize insider trading rules, as questions arise regarding non-public information access. Democratic congressman Ritchie Torres aims to propose a bill restricting prediction market bets by federal officials. Meanwhile, Polymarket faces renewed examination on insider trading issues.

