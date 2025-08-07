Sikkim's 'Aama Samman Diwas': Honoring Mothers with Dedicated Facilities

The Sikkim government has announced the establishment of women-centric facilities for the upcoming 'Aama Samman Diwas,' to be held on August 10 at Rangpo in Pakyong district. This event aims to honor the significant contributions of mothers in shaping families and communities in Sikkim.

In a bid to encourage the participation of women, especially mothers with young children, the 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' will offer various amenities including breastfeeding rooms, a creche, changing rooms, a health care corner, and a police booth. These facilities focus on convenience, hygiene, safety, and care.

The initiative reflects the chief minister's commitment to inclusive governance and a deep respect for the pivotal role of mothers in society. The 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' represents more than just comprehensive facilities; it stands as a gesture of gratitude towards the women of Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)