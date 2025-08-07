Sikkim's 'Aama Samman Diwas': Honoring Mothers with Dedicated Facilities
The Sikkim government will host 'Aama Samman Diwas' at Rangpo to honor mothers' contributions. To support attending women, the 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' will provide facilities focused on convenience, hygiene, safety, and care. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to inclusive governance and respect for motherhood.
- Country:
- India
The Sikkim government has announced the establishment of women-centric facilities for the upcoming 'Aama Samman Diwas,' to be held on August 10 at Rangpo in Pakyong district. This event aims to honor the significant contributions of mothers in shaping families and communities in Sikkim.
In a bid to encourage the participation of women, especially mothers with young children, the 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' will offer various amenities including breastfeeding rooms, a creche, changing rooms, a health care corner, and a police booth. These facilities focus on convenience, hygiene, safety, and care.
The initiative reflects the chief minister's commitment to inclusive governance and a deep respect for the pivotal role of mothers in society. The 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' represents more than just comprehensive facilities; it stands as a gesture of gratitude towards the women of Sikkim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Navigates Profit Dip Amid Growing Revenues
Empowering Mothers: India's Success Story of PMMVY
Singapore setting up breastfeeding pods to encourage young mothers to have babies
Delhi Teachers University Honors Mothers and Nature with Tree Plantation Drive
Indonesia Marks World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Strengthening Nationwide Support Systems for Mothers