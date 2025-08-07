Left Menu

AU Small Finance Bank Set to Make Banking History with Universal Transition

The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to AU Small Finance Bank to transition into a universal bank. AU is the first small finance bank in India to receive this approval, marking its evolution into a full-spectrum banking service provider. The move highlights AU's strong business model and commitment to financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:54 IST
AU Small Finance Bank Set to Make Banking History with Universal Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has granted 'in-principle' approval for AU Small Finance Bank to transition into a universal bank, a pioneering move in the Indian banking sector.

AU Small Finance Bank began its operations as a small finance bank in April 2017 after obtaining a license in 2015. It is now the first small finance bank in the country to receive approval to become a universal bank, under the RBI's 'on tap' licensing guidelines.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sanjay Agarwal, described the approval as a historic achievement, citing it as a testament to AU's robust growth strategy, ethical governance, and commitment to comprehensive financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025