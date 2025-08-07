AU Small Finance Bank Set to Make Banking History with Universal Transition

The Reserve Bank of India has granted 'in-principle' approval for AU Small Finance Bank to transition into a universal bank, a pioneering move in the Indian banking sector.

AU Small Finance Bank began its operations as a small finance bank in April 2017 after obtaining a license in 2015. It is now the first small finance bank in the country to receive approval to become a universal bank, under the RBI's 'on tap' licensing guidelines.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sanjay Agarwal, described the approval as a historic achievement, citing it as a testament to AU's robust growth strategy, ethical governance, and commitment to comprehensive financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)