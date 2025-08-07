Apex Financial Services Acquires 3.07% Stake in CMC Markets
Apex Financial Services has acquired a 3.07% stake in CMC Markets as of June 18, according to recent filings. The acquisition is a significant move in the financial sector, highlighting Apex's interest in expanding its portfolio and influence within the trading space.
This acquisition marks a significant strategic move for Apex Financial Services in expanding its presence and investment portfolio within the financial trading industry.
The implications of this stake acquisition may influence market dynamics and underscore the ongoing shifts in ownership among trading firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
