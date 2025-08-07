Putin and Doval Discuss Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions

In a high-stakes diplomatic meeting at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. While specifics of the discussion were not disclosed, it underscored the enduring 'strategic partnership' between Russia and India during a time of economic tension.

The meeting occurred just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on Indian imports, a move sparked by India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil. This development adds another layer to the complex web of international economic relations.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a robust bilateral relationship, signaling a unified stance in navigating the current global economic climate. The discussions in Moscow symbolize a crucial juncture in Russia-India relations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)