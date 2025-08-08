EU's Just Transition Fund: A Billion-Euro Accountability Crisis?

The European Union's Just Transition Fund (JTF), established to help energy workers transition from fossil fuels, is under scrutiny for its use of funds. With activities such as festivals and saunas being financed, concerns have been raised over potential misuse of billions of euros allocated for sustainable development.

Several European politicians, climate NGOs, and corruption watchdogs have voiced concerns about the JTF's transparency and oversight. Monika Hohlmeier, a member of the European Parliament, emphasized the need for public accountability, highlighting the issue of unclear fund allocation among EU states.

Despite intentions to support a climate-neutral economy, critics fear the JTF could mirror the EU pandemic recovery fund's shortcomings. The European Court of Auditors is set to audit the fund, as allegations of ineffective project funding and fraud persist. Transparency International urges complete transparency to prevent misuse and maximize impact.

