India's Forex Reserves Experience Significant Decline
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:54 IST
In a striking development, India's foreign exchange reserves plummeted by USD 9.322 billion to reach USD 688.871 billion for the week concluding on August 1, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.
Interestingly, this decline follows a prior week's growth that saw a boost of USD 2.703 billion, taking the reserves to a total of USD 698.192 billion.
The major driver of this drop was the fall in foreign currency assets, which diminished by USD 7.319 billion to USD 581.607 billion. Additionally, gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and India's reserve position with the IMF also experienced reductions.
