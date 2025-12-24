Left Menu

Gold Soars to Record Highs Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold has surged past $4,500 per ounce, driven by economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. With prices reaching new highs, investors explore various avenues including spot and futures markets, ETFs, and physical purchases. Central bank policies and currency dynamics continue to influence gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices have skyrocketed above $4,500 per ounce, fueled by expectations of relaxed U.S. monetary policy and persistent geopolitical tensions. The precious metal, a traditional safeguard amid economic and political uncertainty, reached a record $4,525.19 earlier, marking a more than 70% rise this year, the largest annual increase since 1979.

Investors have several options to invest in gold. The spot market primarily involves institutional players trading via large banks, with London as the central hub due to the London Bullion Market Association's influence. Alternatively, the futures market via COMEX and Shanghai Futures Exchange offers participants the opportunity to engage in gold trades.

Exchange-traded products, backed by physical gold, attract a significant investor base, with record inflows observed recently. The market's dynamics are closely linked to investor sentiment, global currency fluctuations, and decisions by central banks to augment their gold reserves globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

