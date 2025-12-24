Gold Soars to Record Highs Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices have skyrocketed above $4,500 per ounce, fueled by expectations of relaxed U.S. monetary policy and persistent geopolitical tensions. The precious metal, a traditional safeguard amid economic and political uncertainty, reached a record $4,525.19 earlier, marking a more than 70% rise this year, the largest annual increase since 1979.

Investors have several options to invest in gold. The spot market primarily involves institutional players trading via large banks, with London as the central hub due to the London Bullion Market Association's influence. Alternatively, the futures market via COMEX and Shanghai Futures Exchange offers participants the opportunity to engage in gold trades.

Exchange-traded products, backed by physical gold, attract a significant investor base, with record inflows observed recently. The market's dynamics are closely linked to investor sentiment, global currency fluctuations, and decisions by central banks to augment their gold reserves globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)