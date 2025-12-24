Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Row: Kerala CM Defends Stance

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan refutes accusations of personal links to the accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, blaming opposition leaders for political manipulation. Vijayan emphasizes that the state government seeks justice regardless of political affiliations and challenges Congress leaders to address evidence of their associations with the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a recent press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed allegations aimed at him by the opposition in the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case. He firmly denied claims of personal connections with one of the accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, asserting that the accusations were politically motivated and misleading.

Vijayan stated that the Kerala government maintains a neutral stance, focusing solely on finding and punishing the perpetrators, irrespective of their political ties. He challenged Congress leaders V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala to explain the connections between the accused and senior Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi.

The Chief Minister clarified that images and casual public meetings were being manipulated for political gain. He urged the investigation to continue without interference, ensuring justice is served while cautioning against politicizing sensitive issues related to faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

