IIT Guwahati Champions National Security with New Research Centres

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is spearheading a national initiative to establish nodal centres focusing on defence and national security research. Aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Manekshaw Centre will unite premier Indian institutes and defence agencies to address evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is taking a lead role in developing nodal centres across India dedicated to defence and national security research. This initiative, under the Ministry of Education and led by IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, seeks to advance education, innovation, and research in this critical sector.

To further these efforts, a delegation recently briefed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about establishing a Nodal Centre for Defence and National Security Research at premier Indian institutions. The team comprised Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Prof. Manindra Agrawal from IIT Kanpur, and Lt Gen Dr Subrata Saha (Retd.).

Prof. Jalihal stated that the Manekshaw Centre will serve as a vital link between Indian academia and defence forces. It aims to facilitate conversations with defence agencies and contribute to designing systems that address India's security needs while aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Key government officials were also present at the meeting.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of fostering an ecosystem that integrates academia, defence, and industry towards national security solutions.

This visionary effort, inspired by Lt Gen Dr Subrata Saha (Retd.) and Prof. Sukumar Nandi of IIT Guwahati, aims to bring together IITs, IISc, IIITs, and NITs on a collaborative platform for defence technology and national security research.

Manekshaw Centre's initial members include several IITs, IISc Bangalore, and IIIT Delhi, with more institutions expected to join. The centre, inaugurated in March 2025, aims to bridge gaps between defence, security agencies, and academic bodies to enhance national security.

Objectives include creating a security industrial complex to fulfill the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, engaging with startups and industry for technology readiness, and organizing national security-focused events with key stakeholders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

