Tragic Monsoon Mishap Claims Lives in Barabanki
A devastating incident occurred in Barabanki district, where a fig tree toppled onto a bus amidst heavy rains, killing five people and injuring two. The accident happened near Rajabazar on Barabanki-Haidergarh road. Rescue operations were swiftly deployed, and the injured were promptly taken to a district hospital.
A tragic accident struck Barabanki district as a roadways bus fell victim to the fury of the monsoon. At least five passengers lost their lives when a fig tree fell on the bus near Rajabazar, amidst relentless rainfall on the Barabanki-Haidergarh road.
According to the District Magistrate, the bus carried about 60 passengers when the tree suddenly uprooted around 10:30 am. The roof collapsed under its weight, trapping many inside. Quick response from authorities saw rescue operations initiated promptly at the scene.
District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi confirmed the rescue team's efficient clearing of the road, ensuring the remaining passengers' safety. The deceased will receive financial compensation, while the bodies are being identified. This tragedy highlights the dangers posed by natural calamities during the monsoon season.
