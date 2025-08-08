Left Menu

Tragic Monsoon Mishap Claims Lives in Barabanki

A devastating incident occurred in Barabanki district, where a fig tree toppled onto a bus amidst heavy rains, killing five people and injuring two. The accident happened near Rajabazar on Barabanki-Haidergarh road. Rescue operations were swiftly deployed, and the injured were promptly taken to a district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:57 IST
Tragic Monsoon Mishap Claims Lives in Barabanki
C.M.O. Barabanki Dr. Awadhesh Kumar Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident struck Barabanki district as a roadways bus fell victim to the fury of the monsoon. At least five passengers lost their lives when a fig tree fell on the bus near Rajabazar, amidst relentless rainfall on the Barabanki-Haidergarh road.

According to the District Magistrate, the bus carried about 60 passengers when the tree suddenly uprooted around 10:30 am. The roof collapsed under its weight, trapping many inside. Quick response from authorities saw rescue operations initiated promptly at the scene.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi confirmed the rescue team's efficient clearing of the road, ensuring the remaining passengers' safety. The deceased will receive financial compensation, while the bodies are being identified. This tragedy highlights the dangers posed by natural calamities during the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025