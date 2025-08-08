Manoj Tiwari's Family Presents Sacred Prasad to PM Modi

BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, along with his wife Surabhi and their young daughter, Sanvika, had a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The family presented the Prime Minister with a prasad penda from Baba Baidyanath Dham, an esteemed site in Deoghar, Jharkhand, cherished by followers of Lord Shiva.

The sacred offering, brought on behalf of barefoot Kanwariyas who participate in the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, was received warmly by Modi. In a moment of deep reverence, the Prime Minister chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and expressed curiosity about the pilgrimage and the well-being of the Kanwariyas.

Tiwari shared the encounter on social media, highlighting the significance of presenting the sacred prasad to 'the world's most popular leader.' Along with the prasad, they gifted Modi a painting by their 4-year-old daughter, Sanvika. The Kanwar Yatra, recently concluded, saw massive participation, concluding with the ritual 'Jalabhishek' at Shiva temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)