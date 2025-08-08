Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari's Family Presents Sacred Prasad to PM Modi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, accompanied by his family, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting a sacred prasad from Baba Baidyanath Dham. PM Modi chanted in reverence to Lord Shiva, expressing interest in the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage and the devotees’ well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (middle) with BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and his wife (Photo/X @ @ManojTiwariMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, along with his wife Surabhi and their young daughter, Sanvika, had a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The family presented the Prime Minister with a prasad penda from Baba Baidyanath Dham, an esteemed site in Deoghar, Jharkhand, cherished by followers of Lord Shiva.

The sacred offering, brought on behalf of barefoot Kanwariyas who participate in the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, was received warmly by Modi. In a moment of deep reverence, the Prime Minister chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and expressed curiosity about the pilgrimage and the well-being of the Kanwariyas.

Tiwari shared the encounter on social media, highlighting the significance of presenting the sacred prasad to 'the world's most popular leader.' Along with the prasad, they gifted Modi a painting by their 4-year-old daughter, Sanvika. The Kanwar Yatra, recently concluded, saw massive participation, concluding with the ritual 'Jalabhishek' at Shiva temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

