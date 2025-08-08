Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM's Heroic Acts Highlight Women Empowerment and Human Solidarity

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced free bus travel for women on Raksha Bandhan, emphasizing women's empowerment. During a trip to flooded Dharali, a grateful tourist honored him with a dupatta gesture, highlighting the CM's dedication to relief efforts. This incident exemplifies hope and solidarity during disaster recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:03 IST
Gujarati tourist stuck in Uttarakhand due to floods ties rakhi to CM Dhami (Photo/X @pushkardhami) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a complimentary bus travel facility for women, a gesture underscoring the state's focus on women's empowerment. The announcement, made on Friday, was accompanied by the CM's greetings on the occasion, highlighting the festival's cultural and historical significance.

Chief Minister Dhami, who has been vocal about women's pivotal role in crafting a prosperous state, reiterated his commitment to empowering women in Uttarakhand. "Without women's empowerment, the vision of a flourishing Uttarakhand cannot be realized," Dhami stated, urging public cooperation to foster an ideal society for women's advancement.

In an emotional incident during Dhami's visit to flood-affected Dharali, a tourist trapped by the disaster paid tribute to the CM by tying a piece of her dupatta on him. Dhangauri Baraulia, trapped since August 5 due to severe flooding, was among those rescued under the Chief Minister's oversight of relief operations. This gesture marked a moment of human sensitivity and communal resilience in the face of adversity, as Dhami assured ongoing governmental support to all affected citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

