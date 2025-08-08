Aadhaar Face Authentication Hits Record High in July 2025

Aadhaar face authentication surged to new heights in July 2025 with a record 19.36 crore transactions, a figure that starkly contrasts with the 5.77 crore transactions observed during the same period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT. This upswing reflects the modality's expanding adoption and its pivotal role in enhancing both service delivery and access.

The month-on-month growth trajectory for Aadhaar face authentication is indisputable, with July witnessing a 22% increase over June. Notably, July also marked the highest number of single-day face authentication transactions, surpassing previous records with more than 1.22 crore transactions on July 1, 2025.

Over 150 entities, including governmental bodies, financial institutions, and telecom providers, are leveraging face authentication to optimize service delivery. This AI-driven technology, compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, has been integrated into the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), securely facilitating social security benefits for 13.66 lakh beneficiaries since July.

Medical institutions under the National Medical Commission and recruitment boards like the Staff Selection Commission have adopted Aadhaar Face Authentication for attendance marking and candidate verification, respectively. In July, the UIDAI documented 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions, reflecting a 3.8% year-on-year growth.

These growing transactions underscore Aadhaar's crucial role in facilitating efficient welfare distribution and voluntary service access, significantly easing the lives of millions. Additionally, in July, there were 39.56 crore e-KYC transactions, underscoring the vital importance of Aadhaar's e-KYC service in enhancing customer experience and business operations in banking and financial sectors. (ANI)