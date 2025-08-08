Left Menu

Indian Continent Investment Ltd Offloads Stake in Bharti Airtel

Indian Continent Investment Ltd sold nearly one percent stake in Bharti Airtel, generating Rs 11,227 crore. The sale reduces ICIL's stake in Airtel to 1.49 percent. Bharti Airtel recently reported a significant profit increase, and its average revenue per user rose to Rs 250.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:27 IST
Indian Continent Investment Ltd, associated with billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, divested nearly one percent of its stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 11,227 crore through open market transactions. The sell-off involved around 6 crore equity shares at prices between Rs 1,870.40 and Rs 1,871.95.

Following this transaction, the company's stake in Bharti Airtel has decreased from 2.47 percent to 1.49 percent. Bharti Airtel's shares dipped by 3.28 percent on the NSE, closing at Rs 1,859.50. This comes after Bharti Airtel reported a 43 percent year-on-year profit increase to Rs 5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of 2025.

In the past, similar transactions by other promoters like Singtel have served to optimize assets and boost shareholder returns. Despite fluctuations in stakes, the focus remains on growing the company's revenue, which increased by 28.4 percent in the recent quarter.

