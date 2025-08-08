Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Monsoon Woes: Lives Lost, Roads Blocked, and Heavy Rain Ahead

Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon impacts with 208 fatalities, including 112 from rain-related incidents and 96 from road accidents, affecting roads, electricity, and water supply. The state records Rs 1,989 crore in damages, with continued rain forecasted, urging public vigilance and adherence to advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is enduring a severe monsoon season, with a tragic toll of 208 lives lost, comprising 112 rain-related deaths and 96 fatalities in road accidents, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The ongoing disasters have claimed 304 human lives between June 20 and August 8, 2025. They include catastrophic cloudbursts, drowning incidents, electrocutions, flash floods, landslides, and other accidents, notably affecting regions like Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Infrastructural devastation is widespread, with 608 roads disrupted, 876 electricity transformers damaged, and 300 water supply schemes affected. The economic damage is estimated at Rs 1,98,810.07 lakh. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts further heavy rain, prompting renewed public safety alerts across the state.

