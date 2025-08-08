Himachal Pradesh's Monsoon Woes: Lives Lost, Roads Blocked, and Heavy Rain Ahead
Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon impacts with 208 fatalities, including 112 from rain-related incidents and 96 from road accidents, affecting roads, electricity, and water supply. The state records Rs 1,989 crore in damages, with continued rain forecasted, urging public vigilance and adherence to advisories.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is enduring a severe monsoon season, with a tragic toll of 208 lives lost, comprising 112 rain-related deaths and 96 fatalities in road accidents, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
The ongoing disasters have claimed 304 human lives between June 20 and August 8, 2025. They include catastrophic cloudbursts, drowning incidents, electrocutions, flash floods, landslides, and other accidents, notably affecting regions like Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.
Infrastructural devastation is widespread, with 608 roads disrupted, 876 electricity transformers damaged, and 300 water supply schemes affected. The economic damage is estimated at Rs 1,98,810.07 lakh. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts further heavy rain, prompting renewed public safety alerts across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Braces for Deluge as IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert
IMD issues heavy rains alert for Konkan, hilly areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara
Monsoon fury claims 153 lives in Himachal; 82 deaths rain-related, 72 in road accidents: SDMA
Kerala reels under heavy rain; IMD issues ''red alert'' in three districts
Caution Urged as Godavari Swells: APSDMA Alert