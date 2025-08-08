Visakhapatnam Port Sets Benchmark with Top National Cleanliness Award

In a striking achievement, Visakhapatnam Port Authority has clinched the top position nationally in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024, a recognition presented by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW). This accolade shines a spotlight on Visakhapatnam, distinguishing it as a leader in cleanliness efforts on a national platform. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority and the Indian Maritime University secured second and third places, respectively.

The Ministry commended Visakhapatnam Port's exceptional commitment to cleanliness and sanitation, as noted by Port Secretary T. Venugopal in a press statement. The Port initiated impactful programs under the 'Swachhta Ki Bhagidari' and 'Sampoorna Swachhta' themes by following government guidelines.

Key projects included large-scale cleanliness campaigns, a tree planting scheme called 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', and community engagement through murals, educational events, and cultural contests to boost awareness of the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission. A significant project was conducted at the Fishing Harbour, where sunken boats—long submerged for 15 years—were extracted as part of the clean-up.

Additionally, the Port's Medical Department hosted a Safai Mitra Suraksha Camp, offering sanitation workers health checks, personal protective equipment, and healthcare services. In an environmental boost, the Port planted 31,800 saplings across the region and organized a cleanliness trek at the Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, drawing 350 participants and strengthening community bonds. Port Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu celebrated the achievement, crediting staff and partners for their commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and reaffirming the Port's dedication to a clean, green, and healthy future.

