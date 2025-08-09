Taurus Shifts Production of Pistols to U.S. Amid Tariffs

The Brazilian gun manufacturer Taurus announced a strategic shift in its production operations in response to U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods. The veteran firearms company plans to relocate some assembly processes for its G series pistols to the United States.

In a statement released on Friday, Taurus revealed that starting in September, approximately 900 weapons would be assembled daily stateside. This new production level is a significant change from the 2,100 pistols currently manufactured per day in Brazil destined for the U.S. market.

The decision underscores how international trade policies influence global manufacturers and their production strategies. Taurus's response to tariff challenges highlights the agility required in today's complex trade environment.

