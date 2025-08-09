Lula's Environmental Licensing Reform: A Balancing Act

In a significant political move, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed into law a contentious bill designed to simplify environmental licensing rules. Despite its approval, the bill received robust criticism from environmentalists and widespread support from the agribusiness sector due to its relaxation of existing controls.

The legislation, labeled as the 'Devastation Bill' by opponents, grants states and municipalities increased authority to issue new business licenses, potentially making it easier for businesses to expand in ecologically sensitive areas. President Lula, keen to balance competing interests, removed or altered 63 of the nearly 400 articles to safeguard the approval process's integrity and support Indigenous and Quilombola rights.

Paving the way for crucial infrastructure projects, Lula's administration plans to present a revised bill through a constitutional urgency procedure. Executive Secretary Miriam Belchior noted the proposal would introduce a 'Special Environmental License' to expedite strategic initiatives and address gaps left by the presidential vetoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)