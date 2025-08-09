Kerala State Financial Enterprises Reaches Historic Rs 1 Lakh Crore Turnover Milestone

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has set a new benchmark for excellence in the finance sector by becoming the first miscellaneous non-banking financial company in India to achieve a business turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The landmark achievement will be celebrated on Wednesday with an event at Central Stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will chair the occasion, with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil launching the 'KSFE Onam Samriddhi Gift Card'.

KSFE's success story is highlighted by its growth from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in just four years, a testament to the growing trust of the public. The company has also provided significant financial contributions and assistance, demonstrating its status as a profitable public sector entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)