Kerala State Financial Enterprises Reaches Historic Rs 1 Lakh Crore Turnover Milestone

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has become India's first miscellaneous non-banking financial company to achieve a business turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore. Celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, featuring the launch of the 'KSFE Onam Samriddhi Gift Card' at Central Stadium on Wednesday.

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has set a new benchmark for excellence in the finance sector by becoming the first miscellaneous non-banking financial company in India to achieve a business turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The landmark achievement will be celebrated on Wednesday with an event at Central Stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will chair the occasion, with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil launching the 'KSFE Onam Samriddhi Gift Card'.

KSFE's success story is highlighted by its growth from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in just four years, a testament to the growing trust of the public. The company has also provided significant financial contributions and assistance, demonstrating its status as a profitable public sector entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

