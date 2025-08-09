Turkey Backs Peace and the Strategic 'Trump Route' Linking Asia to Europe

In a significant development on Saturday, Turkey extended its support for a freshly signed U.S.-brokered peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The agreement foresees the creation of a strategic transit corridor to facilitate energy exports from the South Caucasus.

NATO's member Turkey, noted for its allegiance to Azerbaijan amidst conflicts with Armenia, responded positively. Ankara anticipates the new transport corridor, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), could enhance regional connectivity by linking Azerbaijan to Europe and the depths of Asia via Turkey.

Significantly, Iran has also welcomed the agreement but cautioned against foreign interventions near its borders. The development is hailed as a transformative step for a region historically marked by closed borders and ethnic conflicts.

