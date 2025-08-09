SBI Explores Public Listing for Insurance and Mutual Fund Units

State Bank of India (SBI) is evaluating the public listing of its subsidiaries, SBI General Insurance and SBI Mutual Fund, according to Chairman C S Setty. While no timeline has been confirmed, these entities are top priorities for potential initial public offerings (IPOs), as Setty discussed during a recent event.

At the launch of SBI General Insurance's specialized health insurance branches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Setty also commented on the limited impact of US tariffs on Indian exports, citing diversification as a buffer. He noted, however, that sectors heavily reliant on US markets, such as chemicals and textiles, could face hurdles.

SBI is focused on strategic expansions, as evidenced by the inaugural health insurance branches, aiming for national reach. The goal is to enhance access to health insurance, aligning with the company's mission to serve every Indian. The bank continues to recruit actively to support its growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)