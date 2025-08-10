Nagpur Construction Mishap: Structure Collapse Sparks Rescue Efforts

A section of an under-construction structure on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday, trapping several workers. Around 15-16 construction workers sustained minor injuries, and no fatalities have been reported. Authorities, including NDRF and police, have launched a rescue operation.

Nagpur DM Vipin Itankar stated that the collapse occurred when RCC was being installed. Injured workers have been transported to local hospitals. Itankar emphasized the importance of not spreading rumors and confirmed that debris removal is ongoing under the supervision of the police and revenue departments.

Sanjay Meena, the Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA, reiterated the absence of grievous injuries and noted that a detailed inquiry will be conducted. Eyewitness Ratnadeep Rangari confirmed that nine individuals have been rescued. The incident occurred between 8:00 and 8:15 pm. Further investigation is expected to provide clarity on the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)