Kerala CM Advocates Responsible AI for Indigenous Rights Protection

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the responsible use of AI to protect indigenous rights at Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department’s golden jubilee. Highlighting global and local disparities, he critiqued national budget allocations for Scheduled Tribes and showcased Kerala's initiatives for indigenous welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted the crucial need for responsible AI use in safeguarding indigenous community rights during the golden jubilee of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. His remarks coincided with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, emphasizing the link between technology and indigenous welfare.

During the event, Vijayan expressed concerns about AI's misuse, which threatens indigenous communities globally, but he also emphasized its potential for good. He spotlighted the disparities faced by the world's 480 million indigenous people, who are both linguistically and culturally rich yet economically marginalized.

Critiquing the Indian central government's budget allocations for Scheduled Tribes, Vijayan compared Kerala's more favorable funding percentages and outcomes. He praised Kerala's achievements in creating a harmonious, equitable society for Scheduled Tribes, underscoring the state's commitment to education, healthcare, and infrastructure for these communities.

