Empowering Widows: Maharashtra's Gram Panchayat's Groundbreaking Initiative

In a pioneering move, a gram panchayat in Maharashtra's Solapur district has initiated a scheme to provide financial independence to widows through daily wage farm work. The project, named Shramshakti Sanman, aims to empower widows by hiring them at Rs 300 per day, with costs shared by the panchayat and the employing farmers.

The scheme, conceived by activist Pramod Zinjade, seeks to combat the social and economic challenges widows face. Launching on Independence Day, the initiative covers villages in Narale and Habhishewadi, involving around 25-30 women within the age group of 25 to 35 years.

To enhance safety and support, identity cards and emergency helpline numbers will be provided, alongside the establishment of an all-women committee to handle potential workplace issues. The program also includes appointing a widow as a supervisor to ensure attendance and welfare. The trial's outcome will determine the project's future scope.

