Rahul Gandhi Allegations: Battle for Clean Voter Rolls in 2024 Elections

In a bold political move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reiterated his claims of 'vote chori' in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Gandhi underscored the necessity of a transparent digital voter roll to maintain electoral fairness, insisting it is crucial for the protection of democracy.

Highlighting discrepancies in voter rolls, Gandhi called for an audit accessible to the public and political entities. His remarks come as the Congress party organizes a comprehensive campaign against voter manipulation, preparing for a meeting of top officials to strategize on how to tackle election fraud on a national scale.

In a related development, Congress objects to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Citing the historical 'Do or Die' ethos, Congress officials emphasize a resolute approach to preserving electoral integrity. Meanwhile, the Election Commission calls for Gandhi to substantiate his allegations or issue an apology.

