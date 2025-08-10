Left Menu

PM Modi Lauds 'Make in India' for Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commends 'Make in India' for its role in Operation Sindoor's success, crediting the initiative with showcasing India's defense capabilities. During his Bengaluru visit, he inaugurates key infrastructure projects and emphasizes the transformative growth driven by reform and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited the Make in India initiative for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, highlighting it as a testament to India's advanced defense capabilities. Speaking at a 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' event, Modi praised Bengaluru's youth for their contributions to strengthening the nation's defense prowess.

During his first visit to Bengaluru since the historic operation, Modi described Operation Sindoor as a defining moment for New India, characterized by a bold military maneuver that forced Pakistan into submission. He emphasized that the success stemmed from cutting-edge technology powered by the Make in India campaign, with notable contributions from Bengaluru's youth and the people of Karnataka.

PM Modi also inaugurated Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, extending the city's metro network, and laid the foundation for Metro Phase-3. He highlighted India's rapid economic progress, citing the government's focus on reform and innovation. Among other projects, he flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains to enhance connectivity and tourism across regions.

