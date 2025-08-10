Left Menu

Tragic Sunday: Pedestrian Fatality and Separate Child Accident Rock New Delhi

A car accident in New Delhi left one pedestrian dead and another injured when a vehicle collided with them on a footpath. The driver was detained, with investigations ongoing into possible substance influence. In another incident, a toddler tragically fell into an open sewer in North Delhi.

Updated: 10-08-2025 17:17 IST
New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck New Delhi early Sunday morning when a car driven by 26-year-old Ashish collided with two pedestrians on a footpath, resulting in one fatality and one injury. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM, as reported by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Ashish, who was traveling from Gurgaon to Shakarpur in a friend's vehicle, has been detained and will undergo a medical examination to determine if he was under the influence of any substances at the time of the crash. Efforts are underway to identify the victims.

Additionally, authorities are investigating a separate tragic event in North Delhi's Narela subdivision, where a 2.5-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewer. The body was recovered, and an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, a similar incident in August saw a girl fall from Delhi's Signature Bridge into the Yamuna River. Police are working to determine the circumstances of these occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

