Air India Embarks on Comprehensive Fleet Retrofit Journey

Air India has unveiled significant updates on its extensive USD 400 million fleet retrofit program, underscoring the airline's dedication to delivering a premium flying experience and bolstering operational dependability across its older fleet, according to a release.

The wide-body retrofit program for the B787-8 aircraft has commenced, with the first of 26 aircraft dispatched to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California, in July 2025. The second is set to depart in October, with both anticipated to rejoin the service lineup by December of the same year, Air India announced.

The revamp of Air India's B787-8s is scheduled for completion by mid-2027. It promises new three-class interiors, with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy seating. Upgrades include fresh seats, advanced inflight entertainment systems, new carpeting, and more.

Additionally, the retrofit of 13 Boeing 777-300ERs, set to start in early 2027, aims to conclude by October 2028, though some timelines have been adjusted due to supply chain hiccups. Simultaneously, a Reliability Enhancement Program will upgrade avionics and critical components to improve operational reliability.

Meanwhile, Air India's narrowbody retrofit scheme for 27 A320neo aircraft, initiated last September, continues on schedule. So far, 15 aircraft have been updated, with the completion expected by September 2025. These upgraded planes are being deployed on significant domestic and short-haul international routes to enrich passenger experience.

