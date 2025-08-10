Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: Ministers and Mixed Responses Amid Torrential Rains

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma emerged on the streets at midnight Sunday to assess the waterlogging situation in the Connaught Place Outer Circle, following intense rains. His inspection aimed to ensure proper relief efforts were underway and to address the persistent issue of waterlogged roadways.

During an interaction with reporters, Verma noted, "Over the last two days of rain, I visited this 100-meter stretch of the CP outer circles at midnight to find it waterlogged. We've already installed one pump and have ordered another." Heavy rains affected several areas, including Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge, flooding streets and causing traffic snarls.

Amidst the turmoil, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the BJP's handling of the crisis, blaming the 'four-engine government' for infrastructure failures and alleging corruption in the desilting process. He questioned the government on the lack of a third-party audit, citing High Court orders. Bharadwaj pointed to incidents, including fatalities and a wall collapse in Badarpur, as evidence of administrative failure, questioning the government's response to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)