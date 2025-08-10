Left Menu

Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: Ministers and Mixed Responses Amid Torrential Rains

Delhi faces severe waterlogging and infrastructure issues after days of torrential rain. Minister Parvesh Verma addresses the issue firsthand, while AAP criticizes the BJP-led government for negligence. The situation highlights failed infrastructure and alleged corruption in desilting efforts. Multiple lives were tragically lost due to the downpour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST
Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: Ministers and Mixed Responses Amid Torrential Rains
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma emerged on the streets at midnight Sunday to assess the waterlogging situation in the Connaught Place Outer Circle, following intense rains. His inspection aimed to ensure proper relief efforts were underway and to address the persistent issue of waterlogged roadways.

During an interaction with reporters, Verma noted, "Over the last two days of rain, I visited this 100-meter stretch of the CP outer circles at midnight to find it waterlogged. We've already installed one pump and have ordered another." Heavy rains affected several areas, including Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge, flooding streets and causing traffic snarls.

Amidst the turmoil, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the BJP's handling of the crisis, blaming the 'four-engine government' for infrastructure failures and alleging corruption in the desilting process. He questioned the government on the lack of a third-party audit, citing High Court orders. Bharadwaj pointed to incidents, including fatalities and a wall collapse in Badarpur, as evidence of administrative failure, questioning the government's response to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025