ECI Dismisses Political Claims Amidst Bihar Electoral Draft Row

The Election Commission of India reports no claims from political parties regarding Bihar's draft electoral rolls, despite receiving over 8,000 individual grievances. Meanwhile, political tensions escalate with opposition accusing the EC of manipulation, prompting protests in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral misconduct by the EC in separate Karnataka incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated that no objections from political parties regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar have been submitted. Despite the August 1 call for claims and corrections, no political party responded, according to the ECI's latest statement on Sunday.

While political parties have remained silent, individual voters have come forward with 8,341 objections and claims, as stated in the ECI's daily bulletin on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. Additionally, 46,588 forms have been submitted by new voters turning 18.

The opposition, under the INDIA bloc banner, protests this revision process, fearing voter deletions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged EC with orchestrating 'vote theft' in a separate Karnataka event, intensifying debates on electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

