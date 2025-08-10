Modernizing Himachal's Dairy Industry: A New Dawn for Rural Livelihoods

The government of Himachal Pradesh has sanctioned the creation of new milk processing facilities in Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru. Additionally, a milk chilling center is set to rise in Jalari, Hamirpur, alongside a bulk milk cooler in Jhalera, Una. This initiative is aimed at modernizing the state's dairy infrastructure, raising farmers' incomes, and bolstering the rural economy.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the significance of dairy development as a priority, given that over 90% of the state's population lives in rural areas and is involved in farming. "With these new plants, milk collection will rise, ensuring fair returns for farmers while enhancing the quality of milk procurement," he commented.

In a bid to amplify operational efficiency and transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation (Milkfed) is poised to launch an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This platform will empower farmers with mobile access to essential data, including real-time updates on milk collection, payment status, quality tests, and procurement rates. By digitizing records, the ERP system aims to minimize manual errors and prevent malpractices, ensuring farmers can accurately track milk supplies and payments. This digital approach is expected to expedite bill processing, enabling prompt payment transfers to farmers' accounts. "Due to our determined efforts, Milkfed's milk procurement has reached unprecedented levels while improving quality standards," remarked the Chief Minister.

Further expanding the state's dairy capabilities, a cutting-edge milk processing plant is underway in Dhagwar, Kangra district. Once operational, it will produce a variety of dairy products, including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavored milk, khoya, and mozzarella cheese, offering dairy farmers fair and rewarding prices. "The State Government is resolute in enhancing rural livelihoods via ongoing investments in animal husbandry and dairy infrastructure," asserted the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh has also set a national precedent by launching India's first Minimum Support Price (MSP) Scheme for milk procurement. As per the scheme, cow and buffalo milk are procured at Rs. 51 and Rs. 61 per liter, respectively, alongside a transport subsidy of Rs. 2 per liter for deliveries beyond 2 km to notified centers. (ANI)

