Har Ghar Tiranga: A Sand Art Tribute to Patriotism

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has crafted a stunning sand sculpture at Puri beach, inspired by the theme 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Speaking to the press, Pattnaik expressed his support for the initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to hoist the Tiranga at every home in India.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an integral part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. By encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes, the campaign seeks to kindle a sense of patriotism and respect for the Tricolour. Prime Minister Modi praised the widespread participation in the campaign, highlighting the deep-seated pride Indians feel for the national flag.

In his message on X, Modi urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com, showcasing their involvement. Echoing this sentiment, the Ministry of Culture acknowledged the enthusiasm sweeping the nation. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Indians are celebrating with the national flag, strengthening community spirit from August 2 to 15. This year, the campaign also emphasizes a commitment to cleanliness, underscoring the message that 'Cleanliness is Service'.

