Left Menu

Har Ghar Tiranga: A Sand Art Tribute to Patriotism

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art piece at Puri beach themed on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' as part of India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The nationwide campaign encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, celebrating India's 75 years of independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:04 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga: A Sand Art Tribute to Patriotism
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art based on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has crafted a stunning sand sculpture at Puri beach, inspired by the theme 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Speaking to the press, Pattnaik expressed his support for the initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to hoist the Tiranga at every home in India.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an integral part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. By encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes, the campaign seeks to kindle a sense of patriotism and respect for the Tricolour. Prime Minister Modi praised the widespread participation in the campaign, highlighting the deep-seated pride Indians feel for the national flag.

In his message on X, Modi urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com, showcasing their involvement. Echoing this sentiment, the Ministry of Culture acknowledged the enthusiasm sweeping the nation. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Indians are celebrating with the national flag, strengthening community spirit from August 2 to 15. This year, the campaign also emphasizes a commitment to cleanliness, underscoring the message that 'Cleanliness is Service'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025