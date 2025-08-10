Maharashtra's 'Garuda Drishti' Tackles Social Media Crimes with Precision

Maharashtra is harnessing cutting-edge technology to curb social media-driven crimes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at a recent event. The 'Garuda Drishti' project, described as a key tool in combatting communal riots and cyber fraud, was showcased on Sunday at an event hosted by the Nagpur Police Department.

The initiative, featuring state-of-the-art surveillance systems, has already led to the recovery of significant funds, distributed by CM Fadnavis to victims of cyber financial crimes. Senior police officials, including Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal, participated in this pivotal ceremony. 'Garuda Drishti' aims to monitor and neutralize threats on social media, like hate speech and fake news.

During the event, CM Fadnavis urged vigilance against financial scams and praised the project's role in preventing crime. He emphasized further enhancements planned for these tools, developed at low cost through an innovation competition. The initiative has flagged and removed hundreds of offensive posts, proving vital in maintaining law and order.