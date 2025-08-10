Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Reviews Disaster Recovery Efforts in Virtual Meeting

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a two-hour virtual meeting discussing the disaster situation in the state. Progress on the Dharali disaster was highlighted, with successful evacuation of 1,278 individuals and restoration of essential services. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are underway, emphasizing rapid resource distribution and inter-agency coordination.

Uttarakhand CM holds meeting. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a two-hour virtual meeting on Sunday to address the state's disaster situation, particularly focusing on the Dharali disaster in Uttarkashi district. According to Secretary and Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, a report on the disaster was presented to the CM assessing the ongoing progress.

During the review, Pandey highlighted the success of completing a major task with the functioning of the BRO's Bailey bridge, facilitating road connectivity expected to resume within two days. He further informed that around 1,278 people had been evacuated from affected areas, and restoration of electricity and mobile services is underway with financial aid distribution commencing.

Efforts for relief and rehabilitation are actively proceeding with the provision of adequate ration, clothing, and assistance to affected families. A detailed action plan has been developed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to accelerate operations, while community kitchens provide meals to victims, maintaining hygiene standards throughout the process.

