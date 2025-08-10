Uttarakhand Gears Up For Second Phase of Disaster Response in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, reviewed the relief and rescue operations in response to the catastrophic mudslide in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi, directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The August 5 disaster unleashed flash floods, sweeping away numerous residences.

In a high-level meeting held at the Dehradun Police Headquarters, Seth evaluated the next phase of the relief plan alongside senior police officers from various branches, including SDRF, Fire Service, and Telecom. Officers provided updates on rescue efforts, overcoming challenges like road blockages and adverse weather conditions, resulting in successful rescues and timely delivery of aid.

The meeting also discussed a detailed strategy focused on search and rescue operations, appointing Arun Mohan Joshi and Arpan Yaduvanshi as Incident and Deputy Incident Commanders, respectively. Directives emphasized collaboration with military and civil agencies, strategic deployment of forces, and the use of advanced technology like drones and thermal cameras to intensify search efforts.

