Uttarakhand Gears Up For Second Phase of Disaster Response in Uttarkashi
In Uttarakhand, DGP Deepam Seth reviewed relief operations following a mudslide in Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harshil villages. Rescue efforts prioritize collaboration between agencies, leveraging technology for search missions. Incident commanders appointed to streamline coordination, ensuring prompt action as rescue operations intensify.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, reviewed the relief and rescue operations in response to the catastrophic mudslide in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi, directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The August 5 disaster unleashed flash floods, sweeping away numerous residences.
In a high-level meeting held at the Dehradun Police Headquarters, Seth evaluated the next phase of the relief plan alongside senior police officers from various branches, including SDRF, Fire Service, and Telecom. Officers provided updates on rescue efforts, overcoming challenges like road blockages and adverse weather conditions, resulting in successful rescues and timely delivery of aid.
The meeting also discussed a detailed strategy focused on search and rescue operations, appointing Arun Mohan Joshi and Arpan Yaduvanshi as Incident and Deputy Incident Commanders, respectively. Directives emphasized collaboration with military and civil agencies, strategic deployment of forces, and the use of advanced technology like drones and thermal cameras to intensify search efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Battles Rising Floodwaters: Rescue Efforts Intensify Across Districts
Pakistan Braces for Intense Monsoon: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, and More Expected
Devastation in Mandi: Flash Floods Unleash Chaos in Himachal Pradesh
Beijing Battles Deluge: Mass Evacuations and Rescue Efforts Underway
Devastating Flash Floods Rip Through Mandi, Himachal Pradesh