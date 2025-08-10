Delhi Police Arrests Gang Member in Firing Incident

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Dev Vart, alias Mohla, a 33-year-old resident of Majra Dabas, who is tied to the notorious Neetu Dabodia Gang. Vart was involved in a recent firing incident at PS Kanjhwala, where officials recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol with live rounds.

The shooting, which transpired between July 30 and 31, 2025, arose from a personal dispute in Village Majra Dabas, with authorities filing a case under the Arms Act. Vart, identified as the assailant, has a criminal history connected to gangster Nitu Dabodia, neutralized in 2013 by the Special Cell.

Acting on intelligence insights, law enforcement set a trap for Vart, anticipating his arrival in Dwarka to rendezvous with fellow gang members. Post-arrest, Vart revealed his intentions to rejuvenate his gang's operations and disclosed past engagements in murder and extortion. Despite being in judicial custody, Vart now seeks to reestablish his dominance through violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)