Allegations of a Cover-Up in the Ballari Firing Incident Spark Demand for CBI Probe

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the Karnataka government of orchestrating a systematic conspiracy to cover up the recent Ballari firing incident. He demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Congress worker Rajashekhar, alleging that his body was subjected to two post-mortem examinations without proper justification.

Addressing a press briefing, Kumaraswamy criticized the alleged collapse of law and order in the state. He claimed that conflicting statements from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara have further eroded public trust. He questioned why a second autopsy was performed, hinting at attempts to alter the narrative and wrongfully implicate BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy.

As tensions remain high in Ballari following clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, Kumaraswamy condemned the state's handling of the investigation. With 26 arrests made, he argued that the current probe is meaningless and politically biased, urging for an independent CBI inquiry.