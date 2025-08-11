Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Confronts Samajwadi Party's Democratic Credibility in Fiery Assembly Speech

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement critique of the Samajwadi Party's democratic principles during the UP assembly session. He highlighted SP's previous governance issues and outlined the government's priorities for the session, focusing on development and a vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh.'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement attack on the Samajwadi Party during the state's assembly session, questioning their commitment to democratic principles. "SP and democracy are two separate ends of a river," he remarked, suggesting a deep-rooted skepticism of the party's democratic faith.

While addressing the assembly, CM Yogi cited examples from Sambhal, Bahraich, and Gorakhpur, accusing SP of misdeeds and inaction during their regime. He criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly imposing "goonda tax" on traders and hindering their development, in stark contrast to the government's developmental agenda.

In response to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's call for a 24-hour assembly session, CM Yogi pointed out the government's commitment to issues such as Sustainable Development Goals and skill development, criticizing SP members for walking out. He announced plans for a 24-hour discussion on 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh,' emphasizing the importance of public participation and expert guidance in formulating a long-term vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

