Left Menu

Unified Pension Scheme: A Sustainable Shift in India's Pension Policy

The Indian government announced that there are no plans to restore the Old Pension Scheme, as the National Pension System (NPS) remains in effect. To enhance pension benefits, the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) was introduced, offering government employees defined benefits while maintaining fiscal sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:56 IST
Unified Pension Scheme: A Sustainable Shift in India's Pension Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has confirmed that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will not be reinstated, Parliament was informed on Monday. The government maintains the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees, with the Finance Minister citing fiscal liabilities as a reason for the shift.

The NPS, a defined contribution-based scheme, was launched for central government employees joining after January 1, 2004, excluding the armed forces. To improve pensionary benefits, a committee was established, leading to the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) under NPS, aiming to provide defined retirement benefits.

UPS was officially introduced via a government notification on January 24, 2025. It offers an assured payout on retirement at 50% of the average basic pay for 25 years of service, with provisions for lesser service periods. Additionally, employees can opt for benefits under the CCS Pension Rules in case of death or invalidation during service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025