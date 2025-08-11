Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Vote Theft Prompt Election Commission Ultimatum

Rahul Gandhi faces pressure from the Election Commission to prove vote theft claims or apologize. Accusations include duplicate and fake voter entries in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency. The Election Commission stressed the need for evidence to proceed with an investigation. Gandhi's claims arise from Congress's unexpected Lok Sabha seat losses.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh twist to the ongoing electoral controversy, the Election Commission has given Leader of Opposition and prominent Congress figure, Rahul Gandhi, a stern ultimatum to either substantiate his allegations of 'vote theft' or issue a public apology. The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Sunday, had solicited crucial documents from Gandhi to facilitate an inquiry into his charges against the Election Commission of India.

In a letter dated August 10, the Karnataka CEO addressed Gandhi's August 7 press conference claim, which purportedly involved documents from the Election Commission suggesting that a voter, Shakun Rani, allegedly cast her vote twice. However, initial inquiries have led to Rani denying the accusation, while the tick-marked document presented by Gandhi was found unauthorized, calling its authenticity into question.

The Karnataka electoral authority has urged Gandhi to present valid documentation underpinning his assertions to enable a comprehensive investigation. The Haryana Chief Electoral Officer has echoed this demand, reminding Gandhi to provide a sworn declaration of his 'vote theft' claims. During his August 7 media briefing, Gandhi pointed fingers at alleged electoral discrepancies in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, citing a 'vote chori' of 100,250 votes due to factors like duplicate voters and fake addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

