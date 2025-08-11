Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Vote Theft Prompt Election Commission Ultimatum

In a fresh twist to the ongoing electoral controversy, the Election Commission has given Leader of Opposition and prominent Congress figure, Rahul Gandhi, a stern ultimatum to either substantiate his allegations of 'vote theft' or issue a public apology. The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Sunday, had solicited crucial documents from Gandhi to facilitate an inquiry into his charges against the Election Commission of India.

In a letter dated August 10, the Karnataka CEO addressed Gandhi's August 7 press conference claim, which purportedly involved documents from the Election Commission suggesting that a voter, Shakun Rani, allegedly cast her vote twice. However, initial inquiries have led to Rani denying the accusation, while the tick-marked document presented by Gandhi was found unauthorized, calling its authenticity into question.

The Karnataka electoral authority has urged Gandhi to present valid documentation underpinning his assertions to enable a comprehensive investigation. The Haryana Chief Electoral Officer has echoed this demand, reminding Gandhi to provide a sworn declaration of his 'vote theft' claims. During his August 7 media briefing, Gandhi pointed fingers at alleged electoral discrepancies in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, citing a 'vote chori' of 100,250 votes due to factors like duplicate voters and fake addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)