Opposition Protests: INDIA Bloc Takes a Stand Against Alleged Voter Fraud

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, voiced serious concerns regarding the Election Commission's management of electoral processes amid intense protests from opposition parties. As tensions soared over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kharge supported the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi about electoral malpractice, asserting that the government has displayed undue fear through its handling of peaceful demonstrations by VVIPs. The INDIA bloc MPs, led by Congress leaders, embarked on a symbolic march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, protesting vehemently against what they describe as voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The protest escalated when the Delhi Police intervened, leading to the detention of several prominent figures, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose. The detained MPs were transported to the Parliament Street police station, amplifying the political standoff. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the non-political nature of their demonstration, framing it as a fight to safeguard constitutional values and to demand a transparent voters list under the principle of 'One Man, One Vote'.

Amidst the growing commotion, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made headlines by dramatically leaping over police barricades to join the protest. His actions echoed a broader sentiment among the INDIA bloc, which accused the government of cowardice and misusing law enforcement to suppress dissent. 'They are using the police to stop us,' declared Yadav, encapsulating the intensifying struggle between opposition forces and the establishment ahead of crucial elections.

