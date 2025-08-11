Left Menu

Opposition Protests: INDIA Bloc Takes a Stand Against Alleged Voter Fraud

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined a protest march led by INDIA bloc MPs against the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and allegations of voter fraud in Bihar. During the protest, several MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by police, as opposition leaders decried government tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:08 IST
Opposition Protests: INDIA Bloc Takes a Stand Against Alleged Voter Fraud
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, voiced serious concerns regarding the Election Commission's management of electoral processes amid intense protests from opposition parties. As tensions soared over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kharge supported the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi about electoral malpractice, asserting that the government has displayed undue fear through its handling of peaceful demonstrations by VVIPs. The INDIA bloc MPs, led by Congress leaders, embarked on a symbolic march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, protesting vehemently against what they describe as voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The protest escalated when the Delhi Police intervened, leading to the detention of several prominent figures, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose. The detained MPs were transported to the Parliament Street police station, amplifying the political standoff. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the non-political nature of their demonstration, framing it as a fight to safeguard constitutional values and to demand a transparent voters list under the principle of 'One Man, One Vote'.

Amidst the growing commotion, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made headlines by dramatically leaping over police barricades to join the protest. His actions echoed a broader sentiment among the INDIA bloc, which accused the government of cowardice and misusing law enforcement to suppress dissent. 'They are using the police to stop us,' declared Yadav, encapsulating the intensifying struggle between opposition forces and the establishment ahead of crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025