Nation Mourns Bravehearts: Saluting Sacrifice in Kashmir

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have extended their deepest condolences following the loss of two Indian soldiers. Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh died in the line of duty during the ongoing anti-terrorism operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir, a region frequently troubled by militant activity.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff issued a statement, underscoring the gallantry of the fallen soldiers while assuring their families that the nation stands firm with them in grief. Recognizing the supreme sacrifice made by the two jawans, a sentiment of solemn respect and empathy resonates through the ranks of the Indian Armed Forces.

In a touching farewell, the last rites of Sepoy Harminder Singh were conducted with full military honours in Fatehgarh Sahib district, illuminating a scene of collective mourning. Meanwhile, the anti-terror operation in Kulgam sees continued military engagement, with the security forces neutralising one terrorist so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)