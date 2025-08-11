Markets Teeter as Key Economic and Political Events Unfold
Emerging markets remained steady as major economic and political events loomed. Investors anticipated U.S. inflation data and the outcome of China tariff negotiations while keeping an eye on the Trump-Putin discussions over Ukraine. Stock and currency movements were marginal, reflecting cautious trader sentiment amid global uncertainties.
Emerging market assets maintained narrow trading ranges on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with pivotal U.S. inflation data, a looming China tariff deadline, and critical negotiations between Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine.
Romanian stocks showed a slight increase of 0.3%, while Kyiv's international dollar bonds experienced a minor decline, with market participants primarily focusing on the impending U.S.-Russia talks scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.
The possibility of any lasting deal from Trump's direct talks with Putin remains questionable, according to Tellimer's head of equity research, Hasnain Malik. Currencies in central and emerging Europe remained stable as traders refrained from major moves before Tuesday's U.S. inflation data release, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, influencing global monetary policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
