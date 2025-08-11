Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Rapid Recovery: Restoring Roads and Hope in Dharali

Efforts to recover from a disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand, are underway with the reopening of a critical Bailey Bridge. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prioritizes connectivity restoration. Financial aid for victims' families and ongoing rescue missions continue as part of the state's comprehensive response.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:56 IST
Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan revealed that reopening roads and rehabilitating the disaster-stricken Dharali pose significant challenges for the Uttarakhand government. Nonetheless, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is vigorously pursuing solutions. Efforts include a compiled list of 50 missing persons, primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with search operations still in progress.

Chauhan highlighted ongoing rescue operations and the deployment of rescue teams, including sniffer dogs, to locate missing individuals. He noted that financial aid of Rs 5 lakh has been pledged for the families of those deceased and missing. CM Dhami's dedicated campsite in the area underscores the government's commitment to restoration, while key supplies have reached the affected region.

Top government priorities include restoring road access, with the restored Bailey Bridge at Limchigad reopening vital logistical routes. CM Dhami announced additional restoration of utilities such as electricity and mobile networks, alongside ensuring provisions of food, clothes, and relief materials. The swift reconstruction work, supported by the Border Road Organisation, underlines the state's devoted effort toward relief and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

